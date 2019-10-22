Cullman County man arrested for triple-shooting that killed two people

Matthew Clayton is in the Cullman County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.

He was arrested on Monday for a triple-shooting that ended with two men dying, one from Owens Cross Roads. One victim was critically injured.

Clayton is accused of killing Tom DeWille of Owens Cross Roads and Rollan Edwards of Cullman County. He's also accused of injuring Jody Tudor.

Investigators say all four men knew each other and the fight stemmed from a past argument. They say the victims were stabbed and shot.

People in the community where it happened say they're rattled by the violence.

Tina Welch lives with her two children in a home down the road from where the shooting happened. She says she was terrified when she saw many cop cars on her quiet county road Monday night.

"I was scared to stay here with my babies last night," said Welch.

She says she's never seen so much violence in Cullman County before.

"This is getting awful everyday. We used to never hear anything like this in Cullman," she said.

Around 5:30 Monday evening, deputies received a 911 call and went to the home on County Road 223. They found Thomas DeWille and Rolland Edwards dead. A third man, Jody Tudor, was wounded and is now in intensive care.

Police say the suspect, Matthew Clayton, fled the scene. About an hour later, Limestone County deputies arrested him after multiple calls of someone driving erratically on I-65 near Elkmont.

Cullman County confirmed Clayton's identity and pinged his location through his cell phone. Sheriff Matt Gentry says both agencies worked together to make a quick arrest, but it's devastating for people in the community.

"They are very strong, community-oriented, very good people in the community, and so for them, it's a shock. This is something we don't deal with in Cullman County," said Gentry.

Neighbors are resting easier knowing a suspect was caught so quickly.

"It's scary. You shouldn't feel scared in the world you're living in," said Welch.

Right now, it is unclear what the relationship is between the three men that were living together in the home. We do know Clayton was related to one of the three men and lived next door.

Limestone County deputies charged Clayton with a host of crimes, including DUI and driving on a suspended license. He was picked up by Cullman County authorities overnight.