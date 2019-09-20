Photo Gallery 2 Images
A Hanceville man is facing multiple charges after the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says it found more than a half-pound of meth in his home.
Jacolby Conway Pitts, 31, of Hanceville was arrested Wednesday by deputies and Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team investigators.
He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of control substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies searched the residence and surrounding area. They located approximately 245.6 grams, a little more than a half pound, of methamphetamine. Deputies also located and seized needles and other drug paraphernalia.
Pitts is out on bond.
Related Content
- Cullman County deputies find half-pound of meth in Hanceville home
- Hanceville man found with over 34 pounds of marijuana
- Cullman County authorities recover 3.5 pounds of meth from undocumented man
- Huntsville Cheer Heading To Hanceville For State
- 3 charged after almost half-pound of meth found in Albertville home
- Hanceville mayor makes sexually-charged facebook post about Gov. Ivey
- State officials investigate deadly police shooting in Hanceville
- Russellville woman arrested after Franklin County drug agents find more than 2 pounds of meth
- 2 killed in Cullman County car crash
- Arab man killed in Cullman County crash