Cullman County couple on cruise ship to enter coronavirus quarantine

The couple is expecting to be quarantined for two weeks.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 9:28 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, ABC 33/40

The first wave of passengers from a quarantined cruise ship arrived at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Those passengers flew from Oakland, California and arrived in Marietta, Georgia early Wednesday morning.

We've learned a Cullman couple is among those who may be quarantined in Georgia, according to Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, 33/40. They were on a ship where the coronavirus was detected. So far, the couple hasn't had any signs of the virus.

The couple is expecting to be quarantined for two weeks. The husband's brother says the couple has remained positive despite the setbacks.

