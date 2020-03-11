The first wave of passengers from a quarantined cruise ship arrived at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.
Those passengers flew from Oakland, California and arrived in Marietta, Georgia early Wednesday morning.
We've learned a Cullman couple is among those who may be quarantined in Georgia, according to Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, 33/40. They were on a ship where the coronavirus was detected. So far, the couple hasn't had any signs of the virus.
The couple is expecting to be quarantined for two weeks. The husband's brother says the couple has remained positive despite the setbacks.
Related Content
- Cullman County couple on cruise ship to enter coronavirus quarantine
- A couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship is suing Princess Cruise Lines for $1 million over its handling of coronavirus
- Russian woman escapes coronavirus quarantine by short-circuiting the lock
- People in Huntsville relieved coronavirus quarantine not coming to Alabama
- Governor issues statement about coronavirus quarantine center in Alabama
- Americans reveal what life in coronavirus quarantine is really like
- 2 killed in Cullman County car crash
- Arab man killed in Cullman County crash
Scroll for more content...