Two inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose in Cullman County

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate two escaped inmates, including a convicted murderer, Thursday night.

They were last seen east of the jail.

Four inmates escaped from the jail, but two, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long, are now in custody. The sheriff’s office shared photos of the two inmates still wanted, Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak.

According to the ABC-affiliated station in Birmingham, 33/40, Chavez was at the jail waiting to be transferred to the state department of corrections after being sentenced in January to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his parents.

The sheriff’s office urges citizens to stay inside their homes and lock their doors. If you see the suspects, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 256-734-0342.