The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects in a burglary in North Vinemont.
The department posted photos of the two suspects to its Facebook page on Tuesday.
If you have information, call Investigator Justin Howse with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office at 256-734-0342 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page here.
Related Content
- Cullman County Sheriff’s Office: Help ID North Vinemont burglary suspects
- Cullman County Sheriff: Armed suspect caught, children safe
- Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying burglary suspects
- UPDATE: Madison County sheriff identifies burglary suspect
- Vinemont man arrested for sexual abuse of child
- Community reacts after father, daughter die in Vinemont plane crash
- Two children dead, mother in custody, per Cullman County Sheriff's Office
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying two burglary suspects
- Marshall County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect
Scroll for more content...