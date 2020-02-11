Cullman County deputy in hospital after early morning wreck

A Cullman County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after a wreck Tuesday morning.

In a statement posted on social media, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office said dispatch lost contact with the deputy during heavy rain. The injured deputy was found unconscious a short time later.

Alabama State Troopers confirmed the wreck happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 69 at County Road 117 in Dodge City.

Troopers said the deputy was taken to Huntsville Hospital. His K9 partner was also injured and taken to a local veterinarian, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is expected to release more details on Tuesday.