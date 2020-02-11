A Cullman County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after a wreck Tuesday morning.
In a statement posted on social media, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office said dispatch lost contact with the deputy during heavy rain. The injured deputy was found unconscious a short time later.
Alabama State Troopers confirmed the wreck happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 69 at County Road 117 in Dodge City.
Troopers said the deputy was taken to Huntsville Hospital. His K9 partner was also injured and taken to a local veterinarian, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office is expected to release more details on Tuesday.
Related Content
- Cullman County deputy in hospital after early morning wreck
- 18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Early morning Huntsville wreck sends three people to the hospital
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Car crash kills Cullman woman early Sunday
- 1 dead in early morning Huntsville wreck
- One person dead in early morning wreck
- 2 taken to hospital after morning wreck
- One taken to hospital after morning wreck
Scroll for more content...