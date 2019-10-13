Cullman County Coroner: brothers found dead were ages 9 and 3

As the Cullman County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deaths of two young children, the Cullman County Coroner confirmed to WAAY 31 News that they were brothers ages 9 and 3.

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said that their bodies were sent off for official autopsies and that the cause of death had not been determined.

Investigators responded to a home on County Road 1718 yesterday after receiving a 911 call and found the brothers dead inside a home in the 4000 block.

The boys' mother was arrested following a search around the area and was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room.

Her condition is not known at this time and the sheriff's office has not yet released her name.