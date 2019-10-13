Clear
BREAKING NEWS Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Birmingham girl in "extreme danger" Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cullman County Coroner: brothers found dead were ages 9 and 3

Cullman County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at a home in the 4000 block of County Road 1718 and discovered two children had died.
Cullman County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at a home in the 4000 block of County Road 1718 and discovered two children had died.

The boys' mother, who was arrested following their discovery, is still being treated at Huntsville Hospital, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the Cullman County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deaths of two young children, the Cullman County Coroner confirmed to WAAY 31 News that they were brothers ages 9 and 3. 

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said that their bodies were sent off for official autopsies and that the cause of death had not been determined. 

Investigators responded to a home on County Road 1718 yesterday after receiving a 911 call and found the brothers dead inside a home in the 4000 block.

The boys' mother was arrested following a search around the area and was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room.

Her condition is not known at this time and the sheriff's office has not yet released her name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events