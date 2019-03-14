Cullman Co. community cleaning up after strong storms

The White City Community in Cullman County is cleaning up after Thursday's storms damaged buildings and power lines.

The Johnson's Crossing Volunteer Fire Department is stepping up in the area by helping cover damaged homes with tarps, but firefighter Candy Reeves said the community has also been a great help to them.

"They're coming out and they're asking if they can help us in any way," Reeves said.

Reeves has more than 30 years of experience under her belt as a volunteer firefighter, so this isn't her first bad storm.

"It makes us be on our toes when they say it's going to come through. We happen to be in the storm path, it seems like, of every major storm that comes through here the last several years," Reeves said.

She said people were just stopping by the station asking how they could help clean up.

"It's very humbling to have the community to come together the way they have today," Reeves said.

According to Reeves, no one was injured during the storms and most of the damage was minor. She said there are several homes with shingles and siding damage, and the community has some downed power lines.

Her fellow firefighters have checked and double checked on the homes in the area, and they're not done.

"We'll go back and recheck these areas for anybody that needs any kind of tarping or help in protecting their homes before the insurances can get out," Reeves said.

Reeves said they'll start making their rounds again Friday morning and will likely work through the weekend to make sure everyone in the community is taken care of.