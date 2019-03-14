Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Tornado Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Culllman County EMA: Storm damage reported in Holly Pond, White City

The Cullman County Emergency Management Agency reports it has received reports of damage in the White City and Holly Pond communities.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 4:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The Cullman County Emergency Management Agency says it has received reports of damage in the White City and Holly Pond communities.

Emergency responders are en route to assist.

The EMA asks that drivers keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Phyllis LIttle, Cullman County EMA Director, said trees and power lines are down.

She said the White City Community Center's roof has been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported to the EMA, Little said.

Check back for updates as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events