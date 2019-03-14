Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Cullman County Emergency Management Agency says it has received reports of damage in the White City and Holly Pond communities.
Emergency responders are en route to assist.
The EMA asks that drivers keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
Phyllis LIttle, Cullman County EMA Director, said trees and power lines are down.
She said the White City Community Center's roof has been destroyed.
No injuries have been reported to the EMA, Little said.
Check back for updates as we get them.
Related Content
- Culllman County EMA: Storm damage reported in Holly Pond, White City
- Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee
- Photos: Storm damage reported in Cullman County
- Storm damage reported in Sheffield
- Colbert County EMA unveils triage bus
- Storm damage in Lauderdale County
- Damage reported from overnight storms across the Tennessee Valley
- Colbert EMA opens up storm shelter for Helen Keller festival attendees
- Limestone Co. EMA on standby for assistance in Lee Co.
- The storms left Morgan County residents cleaning up damage
Scroll for more content...