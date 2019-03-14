Culllman County EMA: Storm damage reported in Holly Pond, White City

The Cullman County Emergency Management Agency says it has received reports of damage in the White City and Holly Pond communities.

Emergency responders are en route to assist.

The EMA asks that drivers keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Phyllis LIttle, Cullman County EMA Director, said trees and power lines are down.

She said the White City Community Center's roof has been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported to the EMA, Little said.

