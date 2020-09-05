Crowd limit noticeable at Austin High School game

It was senior night for Austin High School football on Friday as the team hosted Florence.

As with nearly every game this season, several safety precautions were in place.

Most of the things seen on Friday, like separate entrances for fans, masks to enter and distancing once inside, are common across the region, but an attendance limit was the most noticeable at this game.

Decatur City Schools had limited ticket sales for last week’s River City Rivalry -- but a much smaller crowd was seen on Friday, despite the game being a sellout.

Before the game, district athletic director Watt Parker told me they expected to have about 1,500 people attend -- a number they felt gave families ample space to keep their distance.

In the stands, some Austin High alumni told me they felt the smaller crowd was weird.

“There doesn’t really feel like there’s anyone here, especially compared to some of the games that were really packed the last few years,” DJ Newberry said.

“I don’t mind the mask too much, but the limited attendance is just a little odd here,” Parker Deke added.