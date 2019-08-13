Clear
BREAKING NEWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale and Lawrence counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crossville teen dead after rollover wreck on U.S. 431

Troopers say she died at a hospital in Birmingham.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 9:35 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say a 19-year-old Crossville woman is dead after a wreck on U.S. 431 at 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say Brittany Cantrell was killed when the Honda Accord she was driving went off the road and overturned. They say Cantrell, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to University of Alabama in Birmingham Hospital where she later died.

The crash happened two miles west of Gadsden, and troopers are continuing to investigate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
80° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events