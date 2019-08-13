Crossville teen dead after rollover wreck on U.S. 431

Alabama State Troopers say a 19-year-old Crossville woman is dead after a wreck on U.S. 431 at 5:20 p.m. Monday.
Troopers say Brittany Cantrell was killed when the Honda Accord she was driving went off the road and overturned. They say Cantrell, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to University of Alabama in Birmingham Hospital where she later died.
The crash happened two miles west of Gadsden, and troopers are continuing to investigate.
