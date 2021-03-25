Crossville man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Albertville

A Crossville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Albertville.

Delfino Reza-Cruz, 38, died when the 2000 Toyota Tundra he was driving traveled into the opposite lane and was struck by a 2011 Buick Enclave about 9:50 a.m. Thursday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Maple Road, about three miles north of Albertville.

The crash is under investigation.