Crossville man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Albertville

A Crossville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Albertville.
Delfino Reza-Cruz, 38, died when the 2000 Toyota Tundra he was driving traveled into the opposite lane and was struck by a 2011 Buick Enclave about 9:50 a.m. Thursday, according to Alabama State Troopers.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Buick was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Maple Road, about three miles north of Albertville.
The crash is under investigation.