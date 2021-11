A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Crossville man, according to ALEA.

The crash happened around 5:30 Saturday afternoon killing 65-year-old Ellis Oliver.

Oliver was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle on Alabama 75 near Gray Road.

That's about two miles north of Albertville.

Oliver, who was not wearing seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle, according to ALEA.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

ALEA says they're investigating the crash.