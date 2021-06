The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with robbing a Crossville gas station Saturday.

Joshua Lloyd Edmonds, 34, of Crossville was charged with robbery of Fuel City at Hwys. 68 and 227 in Crossville.

The sheriff’s office said Edmonds is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

The Crossville and Geraldine police departments assisted on the case.