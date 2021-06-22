Crossville man charged with attempted murder of his wife

A Crossville man is charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Stacy Lynn Winfrey, 52, was arrested and charged Thursday after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at a home on County Road 1931, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Once there, they found Winfrey’s wife on a neighbor’s front porch with severe head and upper body injuries, according to a news release.

She was airlifted to UAB Hospital for treatment.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Crossville, Fyffe and Geraldine police departments and the District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.