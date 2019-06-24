Clear

Crossville man arrested on drug charges after multi-agency raid

Johnny Croley

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after its narcotics unit conducted a search warrant Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on County Road 3 near Crossville.

The sheriff's office says the raid also included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, the Boaz Police Department and the Guntersville Police Department.

More than 400 grams of methamphetamine were located at the residence, sheriff's office spokesman, Tyler Pruett, said.

Johnny Croley, 42, of Crossville was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office says this an ongoing investigation, and further charges may be pending.

