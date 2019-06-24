The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after its narcotics unit conducted a search warrant Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on County Road 3 near Crossville.
The sheriff's office says the raid also included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, the Boaz Police Department and the Guntersville Police Department.
More than 400 grams of methamphetamine were located at the residence, sheriff's office spokesman, Tyler Pruett, said.
Johnny Croley, 42, of Crossville was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says this an ongoing investigation, and further charges may be pending.
Related Content
- Crossville man arrested on drug charges after multi-agency raid
- Crossville man charged for murdering his girlfriend
- PHOTOS: Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug round up
- DeKalb County sheriff investigating Crossville shooting
- Juvenile arrested for possessing BB gun in Crossville Middle School
- Five suspects arrested on drug charges in Collinsville raid
- Several suspects arrested in multi-agency saturation in Sand Mountain
- Two suspects arrested in Etowah County following multi-agency drug investigation
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Crossville Middle School students caught with alcohol on campus