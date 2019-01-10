Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crossville Middle School students caught with alcohol on campus

The students were suspended.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, January 8, four students at Crossville Middle School in DeKalb County were caught with alcohol in their possession.

A teacher saw them passing around a water bottle during a break and after checking it and the students’ breath, the drink was determined to be alcohol. According to the sheriff's office, it was allegedly brought to school by one student for the entire group to share.

Three of the accused students were 12 years old, and a fourth had just turned 13. They were suspended by the DeKalb County Board of Education pending a hearing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events