Crossville Middle School students caught with alcohol on campus

On Tuesday, January 8, four students at Crossville Middle School in DeKalb County were caught with alcohol in their possession.

A teacher saw them passing around a water bottle during a break and after checking it and the students’ breath, the drink was determined to be alcohol. According to the sheriff's office, it was allegedly brought to school by one student for the entire group to share.

Three of the accused students were 12 years old, and a fourth had just turned 13. They were suspended by the DeKalb County Board of Education pending a hearing.