Clear

Crooks make off with $20,000 in designer handbags

Three of the suspects were arrested as they tried to pawn the stolen purses.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 8:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:08 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Three out of the five men accused of stealing $20,000 worth of new Louis Vuitton handbags from a department store south of Los Angeles are now in custody, the website Patch.com reported. The thefts happened in broad daylight at a Neiman Marcus store at the Newport Fashion Mall on Monday. Police recovered the stolen bags after the three men in custody were caught a few hours later trying to pawn the stolen bags. Prices of Louis Vuitton handbags can run from $500 to $55,000.

The suspects in custody have bonds set between $20,000 and $95,000 because of prior arrests.  The same store was targeted by female thieves last summer when they stole several pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events