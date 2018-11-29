Crooks make off with $20,000 in designer handbags

Three out of the five men accused of stealing $20,000 worth of new Louis Vuitton handbags from a department store south of Los Angeles are now in custody, the website Patch.com reported. The thefts happened in broad daylight at a Neiman Marcus store at the Newport Fashion Mall on Monday. Police recovered the stolen bags after the three men in custody were caught a few hours later trying to pawn the stolen bags. Prices of Louis Vuitton handbags can run from $500 to $55,000.
The suspects in custody have bonds set between $20,000 and $95,000 because of prior arrests. The same store was targeted by female thieves last summer when they stole several pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage.
