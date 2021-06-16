Criswell dominates in Trash Pandas 3-0 win

The Trash Pandas are once again on a winning streak after defeating the Biloxi Shuckers 3-0 Wednesday.

Rocket City's Cooper Criswell set the Trash Pandas up for success, dominating Biloxi hitters. The righty struck out 14 -- a career and team-high -- allowing no runs and just three hits in 6.2 innings.

After the win, Criswell said his execution was the best it's been all season.

"I’ve had a few good starts and then some decent, so tonight for sure is the best I've felt and I was able to keep everything low in the zone and that’s when I'm the most successful," he explained.

At the plate, three solo shots (Pompey, Cruz and Martinez) powered the Trash Pandas to victory. Rocket City leads the Double-A South with 57 home runs.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers will be back in action on Thursday. First pitch from Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.