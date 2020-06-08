Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person killed in wreck on Highway 72 in Madison County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Cristobal's outer rain bands could bring severe weather Monday

Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving into Arkansas today but Cristobal's outer rain bands will lift through North Alabama Monday. Embedded storms in these bands could become strong to severe Monday.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 8:12 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The remnants of Cristobal are moving into Arkansas this morning.  Although the center of Cristobal will stay off to our west today, North Alabama will see outer rain bands from what is left of Cristobal beginning as early as midday Monday. There will be plenty of wind energy to work with combined with a warm, muggy air mass in place across the area, and could lead to these rain bands producing strong to severe storms in North Alabama.

Most of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Areas closer to the Mississippi state-line, including Franklin and Colbert Counties are inside the scattered severe threat.  Rain bands arrive as early as lunchtime today and continue through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and brief spin up tornadoes will be the primary concerns as we go through the day Monday. Gusty winds will also be possible. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday evening and perhaps into Monday night as well.

Additional rain bands from the remnants of Cristobal will sweep through North Alabama once again beginning Tuesday morning. While the severe weather risk is higher on Monday, the coverage of storms will be more widespread Tuesday. The effects of Cristobal are over for our area by Tuesday evening. However, a cold front will bring yet another chance for showers and storms throughout the day Wednesday. The good news is rainfall totals look to stay under one inch for most of the area despite the numerous rain chances over the next few days. Nonetheless, stay weather aware, especially Monday afternoon and evening and stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20166

Reported Deaths: 688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events