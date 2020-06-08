Cristobal's outer rain bands could bring severe weather Monday

The remnants of Cristobal are moving into Arkansas this morning. Although the center of Cristobal will stay off to our west today, North Alabama will see outer rain bands from what is left of Cristobal beginning as early as midday Monday. There will be plenty of wind energy to work with combined with a warm, muggy air mass in place across the area, and could lead to these rain bands producing strong to severe storms in North Alabama.

Most of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Areas closer to the Mississippi state-line, including Franklin and Colbert Counties are inside the scattered severe threat. Rain bands arrive as early as lunchtime today and continue through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and brief spin up tornadoes will be the primary concerns as we go through the day Monday. Gusty winds will also be possible. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday evening and perhaps into Monday night as well.

Additional rain bands from the remnants of Cristobal will sweep through North Alabama once again beginning Tuesday morning. While the severe weather risk is higher on Monday, the coverage of storms will be more widespread Tuesday. The effects of Cristobal are over for our area by Tuesday evening. However, a cold front will bring yet another chance for showers and storms throughout the day Wednesday. The good news is rainfall totals look to stay under one inch for most of the area despite the numerous rain chances over the next few days. Nonetheless, stay weather aware, especially Monday afternoon and evening and stay with WAAY 31 for updates.