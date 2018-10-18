Crisply cool with thin clouds

Temperatures started on a cool note this morning. During the afternoon, highs will be running several degrees below average. This means we're starting near 50 with highs climbing to the upper 60s later. Thin, high clouds stream into the Valley through the day, but we should still see some sun and blue sky.

The wind shifts Friday and it will be a bit warmer as a result. A southerly wind pushes highs into the mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds increase ahead of a cold front that passes late Friday night and early Saturday morning, bringing rain in its wake as well. Showers should start to increase after sunset from west to east, dampening some high school football games. Rain lingers for a large part of the day Saturday.

Just in time for Saturday evening plans, the rain tapers. Clouds thin by Sunday and temperatures drop. Sunday morning lows will be in the lower 40s with highs running nearly 15 degrees below average - in the upper 50s.