Crisp with a few clouds

With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures won't stray too far from seasonal averages today. However, you can expect a much cooler day that yesterday. Highs reach the lower 50s with a few passing clouds. Tonight, lows dip to near freezing and highs tomorrow only hit the mid 40s. Expect a little more cloud cover Tuesday before the sun returns Wednesday.

Rain holds off until the weekend. What starts as just a stray shower under a cloudy sky Friday becomes widespread rain on Saturday. Steadier rain is replaced by lingering scattered showers Sunday. It's going to be a cold rain as well, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s all weekend.