Clear

Crisp with a few clouds

The work week holds steady with cool temperatures and dry conditions.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:38 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 8:24 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures won't stray too far from seasonal averages today. However, you can expect a much cooler day that yesterday. Highs reach the lower 50s with a few passing clouds. Tonight, lows dip to near freezing and highs tomorrow only hit the mid 40s. Expect a little more cloud cover Tuesday before the sun returns Wednesday.

Rain holds off until the weekend. What starts as just a stray shower under a cloudy sky Friday becomes widespread rain on Saturday. Steadier rain is replaced by lingering scattered showers Sunday. It's going to be a cold rain as well, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s all weekend.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

