Crisp mornings are here in time for the weekend

It’s the weekend we’ve all been waiting for…or at least, talking about all week long. North Alabama is reaping the benefits of a cold front that’s moved through, ushering in cooler, drier air.

While we won’t quite have “sweater weather” in the coming days, you might just need a jacket the next few mornings. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s and we’ll be warming to the upper 70s during the afternoon. This trend starts tonight and continues through at least the first half of next week. Expect a good amount of cloud cover tonight through Saturday, then a clearing sky on Sunday. Even when the clouds move out, smoke from the West Coast wildfires will likely linger.

That fall-like weather in the forecast through the autumnal equinox on Tuesday. In case your astronomy is a little rusty, the autumnal equinox occurs when the sun shines directly on the Equator, meaning the length of daylight and night is nearly equal. Of course, it also marks the start of the fall season.

Toward the end of next week, the forecast gets a bit trickier. If you’ve been watching the tropics, you know that Tropical Storm Beta formed today. Beta is expected to meander around the western Gulf in the coming days before heading toward the south Texas coast. Thereafter, the storm drags along the coastline up toward Louisiana. Now, not all data sources are in complete agreement, but there is a trend that shows Beta coming onshore and pushing across the lower Mississippi Valley. This bring the remnants close enough to North Alabama that the potential for local impacts bear monitoring in the coming days.