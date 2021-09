Blue sky prevailed Friday, but overnight we'll have a few clouds roll through. The rest of the weekend will still be lovely with warm afternoons and cool mornings. Whatever your outdoor plans may be will go off without a hitch all weekend long.

Thin, high clouds will have pushed eastward by sunrise Saturday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday climb to near 80 and lows dip into the lower 50s. While it's still nice next week, highs start warming and the humidity begins to increase by midweek.