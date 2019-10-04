Crisis Services of North Alabama launches iCare for Domestic Awareness month.

The Crisis Services of North Alabama (CSNA) is a local non-profit that assists families and individuals during a crisis. Programs include domestic violence, sexual assault, crisis HELPline and counseling.

CSNA has launched iCare in October, Domestic Violence Awareness month. This program will raise awareness about domestic violence and serves as a fundraiser for CSNA. The awareness campaign will focus on the problems in North Alabama, risk factors, red flags, and where victims can turn to for help.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to partner with CSNA to help fundraise through the iCare event. Interested groups can contact CSNA to purchase their iCare fundraising kit. The kit includes promotional material to assist in fundraising for CSNA. To participate please call 256-705-6775 or click on the iCare tab at CSNA.org.