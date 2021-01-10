Crimson Tide fans excited to watch game from Huntsville and Miami

The Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes will battle it out for the CFP title at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Monday night.

Monday marks Alabama’s fifth appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship’s seven-year history.

“Watch out here comes Alabama, just like they did all season,” William Kash said.

As fans prepared for the biggest game of the year on Sunday, some, like Kash, said they plan to just hang out and watch the game with family and friends -- confident that the tide will once again roll.

“They’re gonna bring the championship home,” Kash said.

While some watch the game on TV, others like Tommy Ray will actually be at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ray has attended 617 consecutive Crimson Tide games. Monday will be his 12th National Championship. Even as he closes in on a dozen, he said the butterflies before the big game never go away.

“I always say, when you get into the game and you know and you look at the clock pregame and it’s down to 60 minutes pregame and how it clicks down, seems like that hour takes forever,” he explained.

After the wild season it’s been, one that many weren’t sure would be played this summer, Ray said he feels blessed to be in Miami to keep his streak alive.

“If I walk out of the game tomorrow night and look back on 13 in a row and a National Championship, I would be blessed far beyond what I deserve. It’ll be a wonderful season and one for the books.”

A win Monday night would give Alabama it’s third CFP title and first since 2018.