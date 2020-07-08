Criminally indicted Limestone County judge resigns

Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson, who is accused of theft and ethics violations, resigned in a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“It is with a heavy heart that I hereby resign, effective today July 3, 2020, as District Court Judge Place One for Limestone County Alabama,” the letter reads. “My resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.”

The Notice of Resignation was filed in the Alabama Court of the Judiciary on July 7.

Last year, Patterson was charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree.

His letter to the Alabama Supreme Court goes on to say, “The unescapable reality is that I cannot financially, mentally, or emotionally continue to fight the full weight, power and resources of the State of Alabama in two different theaters.”

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary continued Patterson’s trial for ethics violations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trial was scheduled to begin July 9 in Montgomery.

A trial by the Court of the Judiciary is separate from a criminal case, but the ethics charges he faces stem from the criminal allegations.

You can read Patterson’s letter of resignation below: