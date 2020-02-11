Clear

Criminally indicted Limestone County judge pleads not guilty

Douglas Patterson

Doug Patterson pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three counts.

A criminally indicted Limestone County judge pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Doug Patterson is charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree.

His trial is set for June 15.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 each for the first two charges. He could also face up to five years in prison and a fine for the theft charge.

In January, WAAY 31 obtained a letter signed by Patterson in which he admitted his guilt. The attorney representing him said on Tuesday that Patterson did not write this letter. He declined to comment if Patterson signed it or not and wouldn’t say who wrote it.

The letter, which was addressed to Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker, referenced "unethical, criminal and reprehensible conduct” from Patterson. Three other recipients were Cc'd in the letter. One of those recipients confirmed to WAAY 31 they did receive it.

