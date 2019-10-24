Criminally indicted Limestone County sheriff could use campaign funds to pay legal fees

WAAY 31 is investigating the possibility of another term for the Limestone County sheriff.

After his re-election last year, he said this would be his last term. Then came the 13-count indictment on theft and ethics charges. We've learned the sheriff could benefit from running again.

'“My mind changed on that a couple months back. I wish I hadn’t burned my signs, but we can buy some more," he said this week on Cooper and Company, a public television show out of Athens.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says he burned his signs last year, after being elected to his 10th term, but Alabama's longest-serving sheriff is now giving hints about an 11th term.

We wanted to know if running for re-election could help the sheriff, who is facing a 13-count indictment on theft and ethics charges, pay for the legal fees he could wrack up during his criminal case.

WAAY 31 worked to talk to Sheriff Blakely, but we're told by his staffers, he's not in the office. He was at home caring for his ailing wife.

We dug deeper into Alabama Ethics Laws, and learned if the sheriff runs for another term, he could use campaign contributions to pay for his legal defense.

Alabama Code states campaign contributions can be used to pay legal fees and costs associated with criminal prosecution as long as they are reasonably related to performing the duties held. In fact, the Alabama Ethics Commission released its opinion on this very issue, three years ago.

It states, if an office-holder is accused of a criminal act while acting in his or her official capacity, he or she can use campaign funds for their defense.

WAAY 31 asked a Huntsville attorney if he thinks Blakely could legally use his campaign funds on his legal fees.

After reading over the 2016 advisory opinion, the attorney shared he thinks Blakely could only use the funds towards his legal fees if he was acquitted. If he wasn't, the attorney shared he thinks it would be illegal and Blakely could face another charge of misuse of campaign funds.

Blakely legally can't start collecting campaign contributions until one year before the election, which would be 2021. The attorney WAAY 31 talked with said if Blakely was his client, he would advise him to ask the Ethics Commission if he is allowed to use campaign funds for his criminal defense before doing so.

The Ethics Commission's advisory opinion states elected officials can also use campaign funds to seek legal advice to make sure they're in compliance with ethics laws.