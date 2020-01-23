Crime down in Huntsville in 2019 compared to 2018

Huntsville Police said all violent crime in the city went down in 2019 compared to 2018.

Lt. Michael Johnson shared Huntsville police spent the last year tracking crime and targeting hot spots.

"Everything from B&E to autos to drug dealing to gun fire. They geographically planned out how their sergeants and lieutenants would have their personnel attack those problems," he said.

Johnson said each of the department’s 3 precincts faces unique needs.

Huntsville police said focusing on them helped reduce their violent crime.

Homicides went down by 34%. There were 29 in 2018 compared to 19 in 2019. Forcible rape cases decreased by 1%. wit 164 cases in 2018 and 162 cases in 2019. Robbery went down by 6%. Burglary and larceny-theft each decreased by 12%. Motor vehicle theft decreased by 16%.

Johnson said it's thanks to some of the new technology the department received in the last year

"The data driven policing aspect like the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center we have going on. We can actually do more with less. We want more police officers. We are pushing for more. Our numbers are down right now. We could use 50 more officers based on what our city government allows us to have," he said.

The department recently received a $67,000 grant from the state that will help them with a new record management system. The department says it thinks technology is not only helping it solve crime but also stop it.