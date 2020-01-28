Crews working to determine cause of North Huntsville power outage

UPDATE: Around 6:00 a.m., Huntsville Utilities said power was restored to customers in North Huntsville. Crews are still working near Douglas Road and Indian Creek Road to determine the cause of the outage.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to Huntsville Utilities, around 1200 customers in North Huntsville are without power.

The outage began around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. It stretches from Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive and from Jeff Road east to Pulaski Pike. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknow at this time.