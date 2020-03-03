Crews working to restore power in Nashville after EF-2 tornado

Emergency crews are working around the clock in Nashville to get power restored for parts of the city, and police are out patrolling the dark areas where power is out.

This comes after a devastating EF-2 tornado hit the area.

WAAY 31 went to the Germantown neighborhood of the city where the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado ripped through this part of the city.

“It’s all gone. It’s all gone,” said Janeane Hatchett, who lives in Nashville. “It’s so heartbreaking.”

Crews worked, trying to do what they could to start the recovery process after this damage was left behind.

As of Tuesday evening, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said more than 42,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power.

Locals say volunteers have also been pouring in.

“Community has been great. There’s tons of volunteers,” said Justin McGregor, who witnessed the tornado. “There’s apartments all around, so people are pulling help from each apartment...and just trying to clean up as best as possible.”

There is a lot of recovery that needs to be done, but locals say the city can rebuild.

"We are Nashville strong, and we will get through this,” said Hatchett.

There are shelters in the area that are open Tuesday night.

One thing people in Huntsville can do at home is to donate blood at an American Red Cross location.

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, more than 150 people were transported to the hospital.