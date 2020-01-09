Crews working to rescue occupied vehicle from creek in Morgan County

Crews are working to rescue a vehicle from a creek Thursday morning in the Cotaco Community of Morgan County.
Deputies, the Rescue Squad and the volunteer fire department are responding to a wreck in the area of AL-36 and Red Oak Road. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says an occupied vehicle went into Cotaco Creek.
The sheriff’s office urges the public to use caution in the area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
