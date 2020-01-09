Crews working to rescue occupied vehicle from creek in Morgan County

Crews are working to rescue a vehicle from a creek Thursday morning in the Cotaco Community of Morgan County.

Deputies, the Rescue Squad and the volunteer fire department are responding to a wreck in the area of AL-36 and Red Oak Road. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says an occupied vehicle went into Cotaco Creek.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to use caution in the area.

