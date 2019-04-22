Crews working to keep fire at Court Street Grill in Moulton from spreading

According to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, Court Street Grill at 14335 Court Street in downtown Moulton is on fire.

McWhorter said officials believe the fire started on the second floor of the restaurant. He said it is located on the north side of the Moulton square, and it's surrounded by other businesses.

At least four fire departments are at the scene trying to keep the fire from spreading. Moulton, Hillsboro, Courtland and Caddo-Midway fire departments responded.