According to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, Court Street Grill at 14335 Court Street in downtown Moulton is on fire.
McWhorter said officials believe the fire started on the second floor of the restaurant. He said it is located on the north side of the Moulton square, and it's surrounded by other businesses.
At least four fire departments are at the scene trying to keep the fire from spreading. Moulton, Hillsboro, Courtland and Caddo-Midway fire departments responded.
Related Content
- Crews working to keep fire at Court Street Grill in Moulton from spreading
- Moulton woman killed in wreck near Decatur
- Three arrested in Moulton after ongoing investigation
- Missing Moulton woman's search team speaks out
- Woman shot in fight at Moulton business
- Business owners look to revitalize downtown Moulton
- Moulton woman dies from injuries after wreck
- Crews respond to grease fire at Waterloo Market & Grill in Lauderdale Co.
- Huntsville crews respond to house fire at Belafonte Court
- Northern California wildfires spreading
Scroll for more content...