Crews working to keep fire at Court Street Grill in Moulton from spreading

Picture from Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter.

Court Street Grill at 14335 Court Street in Moulton is on fire.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, Court Street Grill at 14335 Court Street in downtown Moulton is on fire.

McWhorter said officials believe the fire started on the second floor of the restaurant. He said it is located on the north side of the Moulton square, and it's surrounded by other businesses.

At least four fire departments are at the scene trying to keep the fire from spreading. Moulton, Hillsboro, Courtland and Caddo-Midway fire departments responded.

