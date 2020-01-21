Clear
Crews working to extinguish fire at West Moulton Street, Cockrell Avenue NW in Decatur

The public should avoid the area.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 8:07 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 8:11 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Decatur Fire Department says crews are working to extinguish a fire Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of West Moulton Street and Cockrell Avenue NW.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

