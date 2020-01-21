Crews working to extinguish fire at West Moulton Street, Cockrell Avenue NW in Decatur

The Decatur Fire Department says crews are working to extinguish a fire Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of West Moulton Street and Cockrell Avenue NW.
The public should avoid the area.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
