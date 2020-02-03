Crews working to clean up Jackson County Park

Parts of Jackson County Park are open again, exactly one week after a fire killed eight people and destroyed more than 30 boats. There’s still a lot of work to do for investigators and in the clean up.

The border that is keeping all of the contaminated water and debris in one area. The Emergency Management Agency said the contaminated area is actually fourteen hundred feet smaller than it was last week.

"It was devastating and it was like, a hard hit for a small community. I hope that everybody comes together and works together to bring it back," said Scottsboro resident, Victoria Crownover.

Victoria Crownover says she came to the park to get a closer look at the damage from the fire.

"I mean, there was a lot of damage. Until you see it, it doesn't come into perspective," said Crownover.

She said she was in shock.

"People don't expect this kind of thing to happen, and then it hits you so hard," said Crownover.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says right now crews are trying to remove debris from the water.

"There are remnants of 50-foot cabins and cruisers out there that you may have ten inches of hull left," said Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, Paul Smith.

The EMA director said last week was phase one, collecting evidence for investigators. Now they are in phase two, removing boat pieces from the water and the last phase will be making sure the water isn't contaminated anymore.

"One hand washes the other on this. As quickly as they get this cleaned up, then the more they can shrink the containment down," said Smith.

Smith said it could be several more weeks before people can fish or take their boats on the water again.

"It's a hard job to fix, but i hope that they get it done as soon as possible because this is a big part of the community and it's a really pretty thing with spring and summer coming up," said Crownover.

The EMA said the bad weather could impact their clean-up progress.