Crews working through holiday to clean up Colbert Heights

It's two days before Christmas Eve and one week since two tornadoes ripped through Colbert County.

People in the area told us they won’t let anything stop them from cleaning up.

Some of the damage caused by winds that hit more than 100 miles an hour!

"They said it was an EF-2 and if that was an EF-2 then i'd hate to see what the others that are above that would be but it was just a bad situation in total," said Timmy Clark.

One week after two tornadoes ripped through Colbert County, cleanup crews are still working to get all the debris

Crews on scene told us they'll work through the holiday if need be to clear the damage.

Just about every single house on Lynn Drive either has structural or foundation damage.

There's still debris everywhere, but we spoke with homeowners who told us they know it could be a lot worse.

"One minute was all it took and after we had come out, we were just thankful we were spared with our lives so yeah it's just a blessing to be alive," said Timmy Clark.

Clark described what it was like when the tornado came right behind his house.

"It didn't sound like a train, it sounded like a jumbo jet coming through the tree line. It was very loud," said Clark.

He couldn't believe what it had left behind.

A week later, you can see pieces of the house in trees.

Monday, cleanup crews told WAAY-31 they hope to be done before Christmas.

If not, they told us they'll work out scheduling for Christmas Day to get it done.

But Clark told us he'll never forget the sound of terror right before the tornado hit.

"It was just pure chaos... Very loud...Looking out through the door of the storm cellar, you could just see the trees and everything just going," said Clark.

It's taken crews a week to even get to the bottom of the mess the tornado left and they're still picking up trees and putting them in large dumpsters.

Clark told us it's been a hard time, but said it's nothing he and the community can't handle.

"The community has just come together and has been great to us... To us all. All the neighbors and everybody up and down Lynn Drive," he said.

Clark told us he plans on getting a trailer to live in until he can get his home back in order...but he's open and willing to help those who live on this street at any time.