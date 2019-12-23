Crews work to repair water main break in Madison County

Crews with the Madison County Water Department are working to repair a water main break.
According to Madison County Water officials, the water main break was located Monday morning around 7:00a.m. They say 5 to 10 customers are without water in the New Market area.
Officials say crew begin searching for the water main break around 7:30p.m. Sunday. The steady rain and flooding made it difficult to locate the water main break.
