Crews work to repair water main break in Madison County

Crews work to repair overnight water main break in the New Market area.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Crews with the Madison County Water Department are working to repair a water main break. 

According to Madison County Water officials, the water main break was located Monday morning around 7:00a.m. They say 5 to 10 customers are without water in the New Market area. 

Officials say crew begin searching for the water main break around 7:30p.m. Sunday. The steady rain and flooding made it difficult to locate the water main break. 

