Crews work to repair crack in pavement on Highway 231

A portion of Highway 231 is closed after heavy rain damaged the road.
The right southbound lane of Highway 231 at Hill Road in Lacey's Spring is closed as crews work to get it fixed. It's possible the lane could be closed for a few days. Crews can't repair the crack until it's dry outside and with more rain on the way it could cause delays.
This isn't the first time this has happened. The road cracked in this same place last year after heavy rains.
That time the Alabama Department of Transportation repaired it by grinding off the old pavement and leveling it with asphalt.
That's likely the plan for this crack as well.
People who drive this road told us they're frustrated and hope once it's fixed this time it won't happen again.
"It looked like they put a band-aid over it to fix it later and now it's become still an issue because of all this traffic," said Shana Talley.
The department of transportation tried to get ahead of this by installing inclinometers on the mountain. That was to measure the slope and elevation on the mountain for engineers to study.
