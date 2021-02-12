Crews work to extinguish house fire in Madison County

Crews responded to a fire in Madison County early Friday evening.
A home caught fire in the area of Deertrace Parkway and Upper Hurricane Road.
The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department tweeted that it has units on scene assisting the New Market Fire Department.
It’s unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.
Moores Mill units on scene assisting @nmvfd515 on a structure fire in the area of Deertrace Parkway and Upper Hurricane Road. pic.twitter.com/86vzBgexr5
— Moores Mill VFR (@MooresMillVFR) February 12, 2021