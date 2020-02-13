Crews work to clean up fallen tree on Limestone County Courthouse lawn

Streets are still blocked in Athens after a tree fell down in Wednesday night's heavy storms.

Crews worked into Thursday afternoon clearing the street and sidewalk as people watched.

"Definitely leaves a vacant space on the property so i’m sure they will do something to take the place of it but it will take a while," said Derrick Young, Owner of UG White Mercantile.

A spokesperson for the City of Athens says it's up to Limestone County to clear the remove the tree from the courthouse lawn.

"Changes the landscape a little definitely on the courthouse, but those things happen," said Derrick Young, Owner of UG White Mercantile.

People who live in Athens say they were shocked to see it fell in Wednesday night's storms.

"Right there in front of the courthouse. It’s been here for years and although they are going to say no I’m not going to miss it, they are.

"They are going to say it looks different," said Stacy Curry, lives in Athens.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System agents estimate the tree was planted between the 1950s and 1960s.