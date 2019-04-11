Crews making repairs after sinkhole caused traffic problems in Harvest

The Alabama Department of Transportation said on Thursday they had the sinkhole filled, but it could take a couple of days to finish everything that needs to be done.

One driver, Annie Burwell, says she plans to avoid Highway 53 at Burwell Road as much as she can. This comes after she heard about a sinkhole on the shoulder of that road, which crews say could have been up to 14 feet deep.



"I do drive down the road where the sink hole is, but I think I'll try to avoid that area for right now," said Burwell. "It's going to really be a hassle this afternoon. I feel like it will be."

She says traffic along Highway 53 is already busy enough on a normal day.

"It's already bumper to bumper. It's really busy. So, this afternoon at 6 o'clock, it's going to be something else," said Burwell.

The Department of Transportation says they learned about the sinkhole around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. To fix it, crews first had to take out any loose material and fill it in with stone and concrete. They also say sinkholes are common in our area because of limestone under the roads. Burwell says that worries her.

"I wonder how close it would be to me if we had another sinkhole," Burwell said.

Crews are set to be back Friday to finish repaving the shoulder and the Department of Transportation asks if you see a sinkhole, report it to them and law enforcement.