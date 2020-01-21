Crews start work in testing for toxic chemicals at former Decatur landfill

A firm hired by 3M has started work in testing for toxic chemicals at the former Brookhaven landfill in Decatur.

WAAY 31 saw crews at the site Tuesday morning. Drilling will take place for the next four to six weeks.

The testing involves drilling and collecting samples. The site is now home to the Aquadome Recreation Center and a former Decatur middle school.

The City of Decatur requested the investigation after a preliminary report uncovered potentially toxic chemicals connected to items made by 3M.