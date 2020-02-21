Crews start pumping water off Lawrence County flooded road

Water is finally moving off a flooded road in Lawrence County.

On Friday, the Department of Transportation started pumping water off Highway 101 after two weeks of flooding.

Barricades are up at the intersection of State Road 101 and County Road 406.

Several people were trapped in their homes because the road is underwater

The work was supposed to start Thursday, but the Alabama Department of Transportation told WAAY 31 the hoses it ordered didn't come in the right size.

Now, it should only be a matter of days before the people who live behind the barricade start seeing the water level drop.

"I looked out and saw that pipe and I'm like, 'Yes," said Kathy Affeldt.

Kathy Affeldt has lived on Highway 101 for two years and knows she has to work around flooding issues.

"Figure out how I'm going to get back and forth to work or how I'm going to get in and out of here," she said.

She told WAAY 31 her commute to work would be 3 minutes but since the road is closed the detour takes nearly 20 minutes on a good day.

People told us they're hopeful it wont be long before the road opens again.

"It kind of stays down that way, but you just worry about the next time," said Affeldt.

The Department of Transportation expects the road to be closed for at least a week, but a spokesman said the department is monitoring it, and will try to get it opened as soon as possible.

The Department of Transportation also told us once water starts going down they'll gradually move the barricades back.

They want to make sure the road is safe before everyone starts driving on it.