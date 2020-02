Crews set to renew search efforts for missing driver in Jackson Co.

Crews plan to renew search efforts Monday morning at Buck's Pocket State Park. The search has been suspended several times due to weather.

The missing person was swept away by flood waters on February 5. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports that a car is underwater at the bridge in Buck's Pocket State Park in Grove Oak.

Crews have not been able to find the person or the vehicle. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter will be flying starting at 10 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

State troopers are also using magnetic equipment, divers and advanced cameras in the search effort.