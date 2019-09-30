Crews say rockslide on Governors Drive in Huntsville may have been caused by the drought

Transportation crews say a rockslide on Governors Drive may have been caused by the drought.

Some large rocks slid onto the road Monday morning, just west of Monte Sano Boulevard. Both north and southbound lanes were closed for hours while they cleaned it up.

After crews cleaned up the mess, they spent time monitoring the scene for any more slides.

"It was pretty much a mess this morning. Mostly, all of our classes were running a good 30 minutes behind because of the traffic," said Jon Cummings, the owner of Hampton Cove CrossFit.

Cummings said it took him nearly 45 minutes to get to work on Monday. His drive normally takes about 10 minutes. He said he didn't know what to expect when he heard about the rockslide.

"You don't see a rock fall every day, so you think, well, it's mainly there as a precaution and to actually see a landslide today kind of brings it home and makes it a reality for a lot more people," he said.

The rockslide happened around 7:30 Monday morning. The Alabama Department of Transportation had to bring in heavy equipment to move the debris. They got on the scene around 8:15 a.m. and had lanes open by 11 a.m.

Some people travelling into town from the Hampton Cove area spent more than an hour in traffic.

Transportation officials don't know the exact cause, but say it could have happened because moisture between the rocks has dried up, causing them to shift.

The Department of Transportation told WAAY 31 it notified its geo-technical division in Montgomery for further research. Right now, they don't think they'll have to bring in any reinforcements for the side of the mountain.