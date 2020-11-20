Crews respond to structure fire in Limestone County

UPDATE: The main fire is out and crews are now working on hotspots. The time of call was around 7 p.m.

The assistant fire chief said a couch was on fire and flames were shooting out the sun windows in the roof.

From earlier:

Crews are responding to a fire in Limestone County Friday night.

The East Limestone and Segers fire departments are at the scene on Bledsoe Road.

The public is urged to avoid the area.