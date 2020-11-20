Crews respond to structure fire in Limestone County

UPDATE: The main fire is out and crews are now working on hotspots. The time of call was around 7 p.m.
The assistant fire chief said a couch was on fire and flames were shooting out the sun windows in the roof.
From earlier:
Crews are responding to a fire in Limestone County Friday night.
The East Limestone and Segers fire departments are at the scene on Bledsoe Road.
The public is urged to avoid the area.
Structure fire Bledsoe Rd. Avoid area. East and Segers on scene. pic.twitter.com/qVlzY79wxF
— EastLimestoneFire (@ELFDStation17) November 21, 2020