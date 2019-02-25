According to Madison police, Monday around 9 p.m., crews responded to an apartment fire at Michael Avenue in Madison.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.
Related Content
- Crews respond to apartment fire at Michael Avenue in Madison
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Crews respond to Madison County house fire
- Crews respond to fire at Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive
- Firefighters respond to fire on Wells Avenue in Huntsville
- Fire crews respond to church fire in Lincoln County
- Developer breaks ground on Town Madison apartments
- Crews respond to fire at home in Sheffield
- Crews respond to structure fire at Elkton Road in Athens
- Crews respond to fire on Bell Road in Limestone County
Scroll for more content...