Crews respond to structure fire at Elkton Road in Athens

Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire that started Friday around 9:30 a.m. at Elkton Road in Athens.
The road was closed but will be opened soon. Athens, Elkmont and Piney Chapel fire crews all responded.
According to a Limestone County Sheriff's deputy at the scene, this was a garage fire. The deputy said there were thousands of dollars worth of tools and antiques inside.
The homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of fire has not been determined yet, but officials say it was most likely electrical.
