Two dogs dead in house fire at Castleview Dr. in Madison

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (7:00 p.m.) According to the Madison Fire Department chief, the fire is out, and everyone was able to get out of the home safely. Two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be weather-related.

----

According to Madison police, crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 100 Block of Castleview Drive Thursday at 6:17 p.m.

